All Tai Ahom Students’ Union of Golaghat district unit demands ST status

GOLAGHAT: The activists of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) of Golaghat district unit carried out a bike rally in Golaghat town on Tuesday demanding ST status and auto governance. Large number of activists of the organization shouted various slogans against the BJP government demanding ST status and auto governance.

Attending the protest rally, the central committee chief organizing secretary Krishna Baruah and assistant secretary Dhrubajyoti Saikia and publicity secretary Goutam Lahan respectively said that BJP government has deceived Ahom community in providing ST status. If the government did not provide ST status to the community along with the six community the government would face its result in forthcoming Lok Sabha Election. In the protest programme president- in charge Pankaj Gogoi, secretary Dipjyoti Tamuly, publicity secretary Ankuraj Konwar were present.

