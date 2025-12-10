All Tiwa Students Union (ATSU) block road in Jagiroad over long-pending demands

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The All Tiwa Students Union (ATSU) on Monday carried out a road blockade programme at Jagiroad demanding fulfilment of their longstanding demands. The ATSU demanded granting of Sixth Schedule to the Tiwas in middle Assam and ST status to the Tiwas living in Meghalaya and Karbi Anglong.

They also demanded employment of Tiwa candidates in the ongoing Tata semiconductor project at Jagiroad. In addition, the Tiwa leaders also urged a tripartite talk to solve their issues. The ATSU later submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through the CDC, Jagiroad.

