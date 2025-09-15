All Tiwa Students' Union (ATSU) announces agitations on Sixth Schedule status

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: All Tiwa Students' Union (ATSU) announced a series of agitations demanding Six Schedule and expulsion of illegal encroachers from tribal belts & blocks.

The central committee of ATSU threatened the state government with agitations from September 24 in the district for their unfulfilled demands. The central committee has decided to stage a dharna at Jagiroad on September 24, a gana dharna on October 16 at Morigaon, and a gana samabesh at Mokaria, Nellie on November 12.

The organization has demanded that the state government include Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) in the Six Schedule and drive out illegal encroachers from the remaining tribal belts & blocks immediately. The organization also thanked the Chief Minister for driving out illegal encroachers from Kasutoli, Kamrup (M) district recently.

Also Read: Assam: All Tiwa Students Union Holds Protest March at Jagiroad

Also Watch: