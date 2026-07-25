All Tiwa Students’ Union Delegation Meets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: A special delegation of the central committee of All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU) called on the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, and put up six basic demands before him in the greater interest of the Tiwa community. The chief minister thoroughly discussed the issues and gave a positive response to their demands.

The chief minister assured the organisation of providing the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) ST status soon. Moreover, the chief minister promised to hold elections to the TAC soon after completion of verification of the voter list of the newly included 113 revenue villages, reverification of previous voter lists, and the process of delimitation of constituencies. The meeting also discussed reconsideration of the government’s proposed building of a hydro power project in Karbi Anglong. The chief minister also assured eviction drives in PGR, VGR, and NC lands soon after the MP by-election, and land pattas to indigenous tribes.

Also read: 37th central foundation day of All Tiwa Students’ Union on Feb 25