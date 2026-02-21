Morigaon: 37th central foundation day of All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU) on Feb 25

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Members of the central committee of All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU) in a press meet held at Bihutoli ground on Friday said that the 37th central foundation day of the would be celebrated on February 25 at Bihutali, Morigaon town. In the press meet, ATSU President Prasant Masrang, General Secretary Tarun Madar, office bearer Kandarpa Hukai, and other central leaders advocated for the unification of the two split factions before the upcoming foundation day. They said that the ATSU would continue its democratic movement until the basic problems of the Tiwa community were resolved.

The organization also disclosed the schedule of the foundation day celebration, according to which the flag will be hoisted by ATSU President Prasanta Masrang after which a memorial service will be inaugurated by General Secretary Tarun Madar. The event will be inaugurated by Water Resources and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika and attended by Morigaon District Commissioner Anamika Tewari, Senior Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal, and Assam Sourav awardee Nadiram Deuri. The opening ceremony will be chaired by Prasant Masrang. The meeting will be attended by Dr Ranoj Pegu, Minister of State for Education and Tribal Affairs (Plain), as the chief guest.

The event will also honour Krishna Kanta Handique awardee Maneswar Deuri and Assam Government Cultural Artiste Pensioner Suven Bardoloi. The meeting will be attended by Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha, ATSU Advisor Rimal Amsi, founder GS Hemanta Kumar Deuri, and Nikhil Bodo Students’ Union President Dipen Boro as guests of honour. The ATSU central leadership said that the meeting would also be attended by several ethnic youth and student leaders.

