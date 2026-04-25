All-Women Jeng Bihu Returns to Teok in Jorhat as College Girls Revive Fading Assamese Tradition

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JORHAT: In Jorhat district's Teok, a fading cultural tradition has found a new lease of life as a group of college girls has taken it upon themselves to revive Jeng Bihu, an all-women form of the springtime Bihu celebration. Once a vibrant expression of youthful femininity, Jeng Bihu had been on the wane in recent decades, overshadowed by more public, mixed-gender performances.

About thirty girls from colleges and schools in Pahuchungi Gaon and Bor-Bora Gaon performed Jeng Bihu at various places at Teok in the district, starting from April 15.

This quiet revival is not merely about preserving a dance form but reclaiming a space of cultural autonomy for women.

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