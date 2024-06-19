Allegations of Misappropriation Spark Controversy in Bilasipara Municipal Board

BILASIPARA: The ward commissioners of Bilasipara Municipal Board have brought charges of misappropriation of Rs 48 lakh against the chairperson and vice chairman of Bilasipara Municipal Board. On Tuesday, the ward commissioners charged Manalicha Das, chairperson and Chandan Das, vice- chairman of Bilasipara Municipal Board regarding defalcation of Rs 48 lakhs. When the chairperson found out, she grew enraged with the ward commissioners for making up and presenting fake accusations, and left the office. Thereafter, the ward commissioners allegedly vandalized the office and the chairperson and vice chairman convened a press meet in the local BR Ambedkar Bhawan. Addressing the press meet, the chairperson condemned the vandalism by the ward commissioners with a false and fabricated allegation against them. The chairperson also filed an FIR in the Bilasipara Police Station against the ward commissioners. The ward commissioners also convened a counter press meet and denied any vandalism. This has created a great sensation among the public of the municipality.

Also Read: Tezpur University Hosts Brainstorming Session on Promoting Geographical Indications of Assam

Also Watch: