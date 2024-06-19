Tezpur University Hosts Brainstorming Session on Promoting Geographical Indications of Assam

Tezpur: Tezpur University Intellectual Property Rights Cell (TUIPR), in collaboration with the Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) and the Science Technology and Climate Change Department, Government of Assam organized a day-long programme titled “Brainstorming Session on Prospects of Promoting Geographical indications (GIs) of Assam” on Tuesday at Tezpur University.

Dr. Jaideep Baruah, Director, ASTEC was present on the occasion as chief guest and Er Biman Chandra Barua, Head i/c, Science & Technology Division, ASTEC was present as resource person.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Baruah, an expert in Intellectual Property Rights and GI promotion, delivered an insightful presentation on the economic benefits of GIs. He highlighted successful case studies from Assam and the potential growth trajectory for Assam’s GI products. Giving examples of Muga Silk of Assam, Assam Orthodox Tea, Tezpur Litchi, Judima, Bodo Eri Silk etc., Baruah said that GI is a protection, that ensures quality and brand value. He further said that mere GI registration doesn’t make a product saleable as it requires good packaging and branding.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh stated that the objective of the brainstorming session was to develop a comprehensive roadmap for enhancing business prospects for various stakeholders of registered GIs in the region. He urged the TUIPR cell and ASTEC to work closely to ensure that ethnic products of the region are facilitated through GIs.

Earlier delivering the inaugural address, Prof. Pritam Deb, IPR Chair Professor, TUIPR briefed the august gathering that the attendees will benefit from the collective wisdom of around 100 Authorized Users and Registered Proprietors of GIs, alongside experts from various core and practical areas. These will include discussion on the laws covering GIs, prerequisites for becoming an Authorized User and obligations; adapting innovative industrial designs to facelift GI-tagged products in domestic and international markets and improving product packaging towards sustainable alternatives as important marketing strategies.

Apart from three technical sessions that discussed various aspects of GI in Assam, various crafts persons and Farmer Producer Groups (FPOs) working on 33 granted GIs of Assam such as Muga Silk of Assam, Assam Orthodox Tea, Tezpur Litchi, Judima, Bodo Eri Silk etc., showcased their products in the exhibition.

Also Read: MP Rakibul Hussain Felicitated in Bilasipara for Dhubri Victory, Vows to Serve Backward Constituency

Also Watch: