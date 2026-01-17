Alleged assault following traffic dispute sparks public outrage in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A serious incident was reported near the Jonaki Cinema Hall Road market area on January 13, 2026, triggering widespread concern and public anger. According to an FIR lodged at Tezpur Sadar police station, a man identified as Iftykar Hazarika allegedly assaulted a woman following a minor traffic-related altercation.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly used profane and obscene language, behaved in an indecent manner, and touched the woman inappropriately. He is also accused of vandalizing the victim’s vehicle by breaking its glass.

The situation reportedly escalated when the woman’s husband and father-in-law reached the spot to help her. The FIR alleges that they were attacked by the accused along with three to four others in a mob-like assault, resulting in critical injuries to both. The attack was allegedly carried out with the intent to cause grievous harm.

The alleged incident, which took place in a public area, has drawn strong reactions from the local community. On Tuesday night, a large crowd gathered at Tezpur Sadar police station, demanding strict and immediate action against those involved. The public has called for justice and accountability in the case, urging the authorities to ensure a fair and prompt investigation.

