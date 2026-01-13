Army Agniveer recruitment rally to be held at Tezpur from February 7

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Narangi, in coordination with ARO Jorhat and the Recruiting Office (HQ), Shillong, will jointly conduct an Army recruitment rally for Agniveer categories at the Bhogeswar Sports Complex (Jaswant Stadium), Missamari Cantonment, Tezpur, from February 7 to 26, 2026. The rally will be organized for shortlisted candidates under the Agniveer categories, including General Duty, Technical, Clerk/SKT, Tradesmen (10th pass) and Tradesmen (8th pass). The recruitment will be conducted district-wise according to a predefined schedule.

Candidates shortlisted from districts under ARO Narangi, namely Baksa, Barpeta, Bajali, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Kamrup (Rural), Kokrajhar, Nalbari, Udalguri, Tamulpur, and South Salmara–Mankachar, will participate in the rally from February 7 to 15, 2026. The rally for candidates from districts under ARO Jorhat, comprising Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, and Tinsukia, will be conducted from February 16 to 21, 2026. Candidates from Nagaon, Morigaon, Biswanath, and Sonitpur districts, falling under Recruiting Office (HQ), Shillong, will report for the rally from February 22 to 26, 2026.

All shortlisted candidates are required to report at the Bhogeswar Sports Complex (Jaswant Stadium), Missamari Cantonment, Tezpur, strictly on the date and time mentioned on their admit cards. Candidates must carry their admit card along with all original documents as specified in the rally notification.

Emails containing details regarding the date and time of reporting have already been sent to shortlisted candidates on their registered email IDs. Candidates who have not received or are unable to download their admit cards have been advised to approach their respective army recruiting offices for assistance. For further queries, candidates may contact ARO Narangi at 0361-2640134 (email: sis.putana@nic.in), ARO Jorhat at 0376-2333136 or 6901963193 (email: ap.upper@nic.in), or Recruiting Office (HQ) Shillong at 0364-2504177 (email: rohqshillong@gmail.com).

