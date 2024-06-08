Alleged Bias: Some Vehicle Owners in Digboi and Tinsukia Flout Tinted Film Ban, Claiming 'Press' Tags Offer Free Pass

TINSUKIA: Though use of tinted film in vehicles is punishable, a section of vehicle owners in Digboi and Tinsukia blatantly using it while the police are allegedly selective giving free access to vehicles bearing ‘Press’ tags. The common people alleged that either the police are scared of these press tag bearing cars or have tactic understanding with these offenders. In 2012 the Supreme Court strictly banned the use of tinted films in vehicles due to several cases of crimes committed inside the vehicles with tinted windows. The public desired that the Superintendent of Police Tinsukia should direct all the police stations in the district to act against these offenders in unbiased manner and district administration is urged to take up the matter in road safety meeting.

