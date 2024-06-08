Assam: Demow Desang Rajabari Student, Hema Nayak Clears NEET 2024, Scores 574 out of 720

DEMOW: Hema Nayak, daughter of Upen Nayak and Bornali Nayak who hails from Desang Rajabari near Demow has passed NEET 2024. From Class 6 Hema Nayak, a meritorious student had studied in the Jawahar Navoday Vidyalay. With the help of Jawahar Navoday Vidyalay’s special “Dakshana” scheme she has been able to get NEET coaching. Hema Nayak secured 574 marks out of 720 marks, the result of which was declared on June 4. The locals in the area congratulated Hema Nayak for her success.

