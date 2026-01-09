Alleged irregularities surface in Samagra Shiksha implementation at Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Serious allegations of large-scale irregularities have surfaced in the implementation of the Samagra Shiksha scheme in Nazira after it was revealed that the Block Elementary Education Office reportedly does not have official records of fund utilization under the scheme.

The Samagra Shiksha scheme, launched in 2018 to ensure quality education from pre-primary to Class XII, receives crores of rupees annually. However, concerns have grown over transparency as the department, in response to an RTI application, stated that expenditure details since 2024 were not available at the block office and could only be obtained from individual schools. The absence of financial records at the block level has raised serious questions, with many alleging attempts to conceal mismanagement.

