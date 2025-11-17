Schools participate in community festival organised by Samagra Shiksha Kamrup

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: A community festival of schools was held on Saturday at Ganakjhar Primary School under the Bordangarikuchi Cluster Centre of the Karara Primary Education Block, organized by Samagra Shiksha Kamrup.

The programme began with a ceremonial plantation drive inaugurated by local dignitaries of the educational institution, Manjita Patowary, Abdul Kalam Azad, Ramesh Chandra Rajbongshi, and Harunur Rashid. Yusuf Ali offered floral tributes at the portrait of singer Zubeen Garg.

An exhibition displaying various creative items designed by students from the participating schools was inaugurated by Zahidul Rahman, Coordinator of the Karara Cluster Centre, following which various games and competitions for participating students were inaugurated by Irshad Ali.

At noon, the cultural programme featuring different dance and song performances was inaugurated by Khepkuchi Primary School Head Teacher Kamini Mohan Baishya. Under the guidance of teachers Runuma Begum, Karabi Das, and Binita Kalita, the young students showcased a variety of cultural performances.

A public meeting and prize distribution ceremony was held under the presidency of retired teacher Baharul Islam. During the meeting, Pramod Kalita, Coordinator of the Bordangarikuchi Cluster Centre, delivered the objective speech.

Attending as a distinguished speaker, Premdhar Sharma, Inspector of the Karara Primary Education Block, said that government schools could not progress without the support and cooperation of the public. He added that guardians played a significant role in guiding students forward and that the children possessed different talents which must be carefully observed by teachers and guardians.

Speaking as the chief guest, retired teacher Phul Mahmud Ali reflected on his experiences from his teaching career and emphasized the importance of primary education. Manjita Patowary, Head Teacher of Brindaban High School, and journalist Abdul Latif Choudhury also delivered brief speeches on children’s education.

Also Read: Samagra Shiksha Assam orders mandatory lab testing of school uniforms