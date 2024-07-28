Alleged Police Assault: Victim Seeks Media Help After Inaction by Authorities

TINSUKIA: A person was allegedly physically assaulted by a policeman attached to SP office for no reason and police inaction led the victim to approach media for justice.

In a press meet at Tinsukia Press Club on Saturday, the victim Md Sawkat Hussain while elaborating the incident said that on July 22 while he was returning home from Borguri at around 10.30 pm after attending a birthday party, a police Bolero vehicle with 4 occupants accosted his vehicle. A policeman later identified as Dipak Borah searched his vehicle and body finding nothing objectionable, Borah assaulted Hussain with his service pistol on the face resulting into severe bruises, though Borah denied his involvement. On the same night he filed FIR at Tinsukia Sadar PS and undergone medical examination. Though he informed the matter to Additional SP and SP who assured to take action against the policeman,even after 5 days of the incident, Hussain said that no action was initiated against the policeman nor case was registered and has sought fair justice.

Also Read: Retired Headmistress Bijoya Neog Passes Away at 78 in Sivasagar

Also watch: