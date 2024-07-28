Retired Headmistress Bijoya Neog Passes Away at 78 in Sivasagar

GAURISAGAR: Bijoya Neog (Borah), retired headmistress of Khanakhokora High School on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district breathed her last at her residence in Na Dicial village on Thursday night due old age ailment. She was 76. She graduated from DCB Girls College, Jorhat from 1972. Soon after graduation she worked tirelessly to spread the light of education among the students of the Gaurisagar Khonakhokora areas without pay. She took the lead in establishing Khanakhokora High School from 1972 and took the charge of headmistress from 2002 to 2009, December. Her demise was widely mourned in the entire Gaurisagar Khanakhokora area. Headmaster of Khanakhokora High School Hiren Kumar Neog, the school fraternity, Dicial Village Development Committee, Dicial Rass Management Committee and Dikhowporiya Voidik Vaishnav Samaj, Rupahimukh Janajati High School, Basistha Ganga Lekhika Samarooh Samiti, Dicial Milanjyoti Sanskritic Samaj, Milonjyoti Club, Na Dicial LP school, Na Dicial Siva Mondir Parichalana Samiti, Nabajyoti Sanskritic Samaj among various organizations, individuals have expressed their condolences. She is survived by her husband Suneswar Neog, retired ONGC officer.

