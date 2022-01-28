Alleged police firing: Probe panel to record statements

A CORRESPONDENT



NAGAON: The Additional Chief Secretary of the Government of Assam, Paban Borthakur, the one-man probe panel, will conduct the public hearing in connection with the recent alleged police firing on former student leader Kirti Kamal Bora, at Nagaon Circuit House. The panel will record the statements from the public as well as various student bodies from 2 pm to 4 pm. In an official release, Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon, Nisharg Hivare urged all concerned civic bodies to record their statements in connection with the alleged firing by a team of narcotics squad of Nagaon police administration.

