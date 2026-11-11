Alleged sale of newborn creates sensation in Nagaon district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A shocking allegation of the sale of a newborn baby girl for Rs 3,000 has surfaced in Nagaon district, triggering widespread reactions and concern among residents.

According to reports, a young woman from Rupahi was allegedly involved in a relationship with a youth identified as Dibyash Kumar. The woman reportedly became pregnant during their relationship. However, after learning about her pregnancy, the youth allegedly left her and went into hiding.

Subsequently, the young woman gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Nagaon. It has been alleged that, in an attempt to conceal the matter, she handed over the newborn to a woman named Sabina Yasmin of Kawamari in Samaguri for Rs 3,000.

Following the incident, residents reportedly expressed strong resentment and socially boycotted the young woman and her family. A formal complaint was also lodged at Rupahihat police station seeking an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, following the submission of the complaint on Tuesday, Sabina Yasmin, wife of Azmat Ali of Kawamari, appeared at Rupahihat police station with the newborn baby.

However, Yasmin denied the allegation of purchasing the child. Speaking to the media, she claimed that she had taken the newborn only to provide care and protection. She further asserted that no financial transaction had taken place in exchange for the baby. According to her, she had merely extended financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to the young woman.

Meanwhile, allegations have also emerged regarding the possible involvement of a nurse from a hospital in Nagaon in the alleged transfer of the newborn.