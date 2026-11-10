Assam: Newborn Allegedly Sold for Rs 3,000 in Nagaon

Guwahati : An alleged case of newborn trafficking has surfaced in Nagaon district, where a young woman is accused of selling her newborn baby for just Rs 3,000 to a family in Samaguri.

According to allegations, the woman handed over the newborn to the nurse in an attempt to conceal her pregnancy . The selling has also raised concerns over the alleged involvement of a nurse working at Nagaon Medical College and Hospital, who is suspected of having played a role in the transaction.

After the incident, people of that area reportedly lodged a complaint against the woman and her family. Subsequently, the woman and her family members were handed over to the police by local residents.

The alleged involvement of a hospital staff member has further raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident and the possible role of others in facilitating the transfer of the newborn.

Police are expected to investigate the allegations and ascertain the circumstances under which the baby was handed over to the Samaguri family.