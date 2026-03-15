Alpana Banerjee – A Tribute

The cultural world bids a heartfelt farewell to Smt. Alpana Banerjee, a graceful artist, devoted teacher, and a woman whose life was deeply woven with the threads of music, dance, and culture. Born on 23 February 1953 in Tezpur, she left for her heavenly abode on 5 March 2026 in Guwahati, leaving behind cherished memories and an enduring artistic legacy.

Smt. Banerjee completed her education at Deshbandhu College, Kolkata, where her intellectual and cultural sensibilities blossomed. She began her professional career as a Stenographer at the Court of the District & Sessions Judge, Tezpur. Later, she served as Personal Secretary to the Commissioner in Guwahati under the Government of Assam, discharging her duties with sincerity and dedication until her retirement.

Beyond her professional life, her true calling was the world of art and culture. A trained Classical Bisharad, she possessed deep knowledge and practice in Rabindra Sangeet, Bharatanatyam, and other classical dance forms. Her passion for the performing arts was reflected in the many students she nurtured and guided with patience, discipline, and affection.

Smt. Banerjee was frequently invited as a judge at various platforms of dance and music, where her expertise and refined artistic sensibility were widely respected. Over the years, she directed and choreographed numerous dance programs and cultural productions, contributing immensely to the enrichment of the cultural landscape. She also performed as an accomplished artist in Mancha Bhaona, showcasing her versatility and deep connection with traditional performing arts.

She was closely associated with several cultural organizations, including Byatikram and Ninaad, and was also actively associated with Tezpur Sahitya Sabha. Through these associations, she inspired countless young artists and played a significant role in promoting classical and creative arts. A woman of warmth and grace, she created a vibrant cultural atmosphere wherever she went, especially within her own home, which became a nurturing space for art, music, and learning.

She is lovingly survived by her husband, son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter, who, along with her students, friends, and admirers, mourn the loss of an extraordinary individual.

Though she has departed from this earthly stage, Smt. Alpana Banerjee’s rhythm, grace, and artistic spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of those she inspired and in the countless performances shaped by her guidance. Her life remains a beautiful reminder that true art never fades — it simply echoes through generations.

On the day of her Adya Shraddha, we pay our heartfelt homage to her departed soul and remember with deep respect the beautiful legacy she has left behind.

– Subhash Chandra Biswas

Also Read: A Tribute to Pramath Chandra Sarma