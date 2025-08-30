Alternative Party of Boroland (APB) announces names of 17 candidates in 1st list

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Alternative Party of Boroland (APB) led by Dr Anjali Daimari on Thursday announced the names of 17 candidates in the 1st list for the ensuing BTC election to be held on September 22.

The names of the 17 candidates include Jagadish Basumatary for Porbotjhora, Olsen Kumar Kisku for Srirampur, Pradip Kumar Brahma (APB general secretary) for Kachugaon, Chila Basumatary for Dotma, Udangsri Narzary for Baokhungri, Naishrang Wary for 14-Chirang Duar, Jiren Basumatary for Nichima, Anil Brahma for Salbari, Niran Deory for Mushalpur, Dhrubajit Basumatary for Baganpara, Robindra Barman for Nagrijuli, Pradip Rabha for Goibari, Naibendra Boro for Suklai Serfang, Kushal Boro for Goreswar, Dr Anjali Probha Daimari for Harisingha, Hunuk Daimari for Dhwnsri, and Bwswn Daimari for Bairabkhunda. Meanwhile, the BPF president, Hagrama Mohilary, assured to announce the names of the remaining 18 candidates on August 30.

