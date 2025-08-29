Assam: PTCA to field candidates in upcoming BTC election

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: A general meeting of the Plain Tribal Council of Assam (PTCA) was held on Wednesday at the cultural hall in Motongapar of Tamulpur district headquarter. The meeting, presided over by senior leader Jogen Choudhury, mainly opposed the move to provide reservation to non-tribal people within the Tribal Belts and Blocks, as well as the attempt to declare non-tribals as tribals.

For this reason, the Plain Tribal Council of Assam (PTCA) has decided to contest in several constituencies in the upcoming BTC Council election which is scheduled to be held on September 22. As a result, an election control committee was also formed with Badan Swargiary as President, Kamalakanta Boro as Convenor, and Rameswar Boro and Surendranath Boro as members.

Before the meeting, senior leader Jogen Choudhury hoisted the party flag, after which floral tributes were paid at the martyrs’ memorial. The PTCA General Secretary, Thaneshwar Boro, also took part in the meeting.

