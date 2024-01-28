Alumni meet of HSLC 1987 batch of Dakshinpat Higher Secondary School held in Nagaon

NAGAON: A special alumni meet of HSLC 1987 batch of Dakshinpat Higher Secondary School at Mahariati near Nagaon bypass road has been organized on Sunday. During the programme, an interaction among the alumni will be held following which the dinner will be served among themselves. Bipul Kr Borah and Nabarun Mazumdar, the convenors of the programme, in a press note urged all the batch mates to be present in the programme so that they can recollect their memories of those school days.

