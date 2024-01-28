Cachar: Lakhipur MLA Kausik Rai’s mother Phoolmati Rai dies

Silchar: Phoolmati Rai, mother of Lakhipur MLA Kausik Rai breathed her last on Thursday. The 75-year-old Phoolmati Rai had been suffering from various old age related diseases for the last couple of months. She had left behind four sons and three daughters. Her elder son Kausik is the MLA from Lakhipur constituency while younger son Amitabh Rai is the chairman of Cachar Zila Parishad. Phoolmati Rai too had long association with the RSS. The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had condoled the death of Phoolmati Rai.

Also Read: Assam: Health centres awarded on occasion of Republic Day

Also Watch: