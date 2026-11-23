A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The alleged absence of emergency ambulance services at Chamata Block Primary Health Centre and Chamata Community Health Centre, two major healthcare facilities serving the greater Paschim Nalbari region, has triggered concern and resentment among local residents. People have questioned how thousands of patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections, can access timely emergency medical transportation in the absence of a dedicated ambulance facility.

According to residents, thousands of people from different parts of Paschim Nalbari depend on these two healthcare institutions for their daily medical needs. However, when a patient’s condition becomes critical and requires referral to Nalbari Civil Hospital or another advanced healthcare facility, arranging an ambulance reportedly becomes a major challenge.

Residents pointed out that every second is crucial when dealing with a life-threatening medical emergency. Any delay in shifting a critically ill patient to a better-equipped hospital could have serious consequences. They questioned who would be accountable if a patient died due to a lack of an ambulance during an emergency.

The issue has also raised questions about emergency healthcare infrastructure in the region. At a time when the government has been highlighting improvements in the state’s healthcare sector, residents feel that the absence of round-the-clock ambulance facilities at these two important health centres deserves immediate attention.

Local residents have appealed directly to the Chief Minister, the Health Minister and the Assam Government’s Health Department to take urgent steps to address the situation. They have demanded that at least one or two emergency ambulances be provided to Chamata Community Health Centre and Chamata Block Primary Health Centre.

They have further stressed that the ambulance services must remain operational 24 hours a day, ensuring that patients can be transported to higher medical facilities without unnecessary delays. Adequate arrangements for drivers, emergency contact facilities and other necessary support systems should also be ensured, they demanded.

Residents maintained that their demand is not politically motivated but is directly connected with the health and safety of thousands of people in greater Paschim Nalbari. They said that access to emergency transportation is an essential requirement for any healthcare institution serving a large population.

Warning of further agitation, residents stated that if the government and the Health Department fail to take immediate action, people of Greater Paschim Nalbari will be compelled to launch a strong democratic movement to press for their demands.