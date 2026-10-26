Assam: Nalbari Carpenter seeks Rs 3 lakh for urgent surgery

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Despite the expansion of healthcare infrastructure across Assam, Dipankar Rajbongshi, a carpenter from Japarikuchi village near Nalbari town, continues to struggle to arrange funds for his treatment following a serious accident nearly three years ago.

Dipankar, who lives with his wife, Sayanika Deka, and their 12-year-old child, was the sole earning member of the family. His life took a tragic turn when he reportedly suffered an electric shock while working at someone’s house and fell from a height, sustaining severe injuries, including a hip bone fracture.

Following the accident, he underwent two surgeries at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and another in Patna. Although his condition improved temporarily, the hip bone problem reportedly resurfaced, leaving him bedridden again for the past six months.

The family now requires at least Rs 3 lakh for another surgery. With Dipankar unable to work and no regular source of income, arranging the money has become a major challenge.

The family reportedly approached Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma during his visit to Nalbari and sought financial assistance. According to them, the Chief Minister assured them of help, but the promised assistance has yet to materialise.

The family has now appealed to the government and the public for financial support to arrange the surgery and meet their daily expenses. The issue has drawn criticism from the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP). Pranjal Kalita, general secretary of its Nalbari district committee, criticised the alleged failure to provide assistance despite assurances.

Kalita said it was unfortunate that an ordinary labourer had been left struggling for essential medical treatment. He urged the authorities to take concrete steps to help the family.

Dipankar has appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene and ensure access to urgent treatment. For his wife and young child, timely assistance could provide much-needed relief from their mounting financial and emotional distress.