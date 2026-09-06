AMCH becomes first centre in NE India to deliver enzyme replacement therapy for rare lysosomal disorder in child

A CORRESPONDENT
DIBRUGARH: Northeast premier health institution Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, has achieved a significant milestone in specialised healthcare by becoming the first centre in Northeast India to successfully administer Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) using Valeglucerase Alpha to a 3-and-a-half-year-old child for the treatment of a Lysosomal Storage Disorder (LSD).
The landmark procedure was undertaken by the Department of Paediatrics, led by Professor and Head Dr Arpita Gogoi, along with Dr Dorothy Gargo and the multidisciplinary team, under the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Rare Diseases at AMCH, established under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), 2021, of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.
Also Read: Assam Takes Major Step in Rare Disease Care, 15 Patients Start Treatment at AMCH