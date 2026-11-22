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TEZPUR: Sonitpur District Agriculture Office, in collaboration with the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), organised an interactive programme between farmers and agricultural scientists to promote scientific farming, organic agriculture, and alternative livelihood opportunities.

Agricultural experts Dr Bikram Barkataki, Dr Buddha Bora, and Dr Angana Sharma interacted with farmers and shared valuable advice on soil health management, crop disease control, mushroom cultivation, and modern agricultural technologies.

District Agriculture Officer Pradip Talukdar highlighted various government schemes, including PM-KISAN, PMFBY, and paddy procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and urged farmers to avail themselves of the benefits. More than 70 farmers from seven development blocks participated in the programme, where they discussed agricultural challenges and sought expert advice.

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