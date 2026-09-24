AMCH Inaugurates Mother Newborn Care Unit, Becomes Regional Hub for Facility-Based Newborn Care

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A new Mother Newborn Care Unit was formally inaugurated at the Neonatal Unit of the Department of Paediatrics at Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) on Wednesday. The new facility has been introduced with the aim of providing improved healthcare services to both mothers and newborns. The unit was formally inaugurated by Dr Sanjib Kakoti, Principal of Assam Medical College.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Dr Pranoy Phukan and Professor Dr Rita Bora, In-charge of the Neonatal Unit. Notably, AMCH, along with four other hospitals in the Northeast, has been selected as a Regional Collaborative Centre for Facility Based Newborn Care (FBNC) for the first time. As part of the initiative, a 14-day Observership Programme on Facility-Based Newborn Care was conducted. A special workshop was also organised from August 19 to 22.

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