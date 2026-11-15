Aminul Hoque, Star of Assamese Classic 'Putola Ghar,' Passes Away at 69

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Aminul Hoque (69 years), fondly known as 'Mukul of Mangaldai'-the handsome hero of the Assamese classic black and white film 'Putola Ghar' (1976)-passed away on Friday at 2:40 pm at his residence in Deepor Nagar, Azara, Guwahati. He had been suffering from cancer for a long time. 'Putola Ghar,' which won the Rajat Kamal award for Best Assamese Film at the 24th National Film Festival in 1976, was directed by Samarendra Narayan Dev, produced by United Production, Mangaldai, and featured music by eminent Mangaldai musician Tofazzul Ali. After retiring from Northeast Frontier Railway, Maligaon, he lived at Dipor Nagar, Guwahati.