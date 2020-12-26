Amit Shah in Assam today, to lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1454 cr

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati on Friday night on a two-day visit to Assam and Manipur. He will address the public at an event to be held at the Amingaon Parade Ground in the outskirts of Guwahati. Shah's visit comes ahead of the Assam Assembly elections next year. The Home Minister will lay the foundation stone for a slew of infrastructure projects including laying the foundation for the country's largest medical college and hospital that would come up in Guwahati. Here are details of the Home Minister's itinerary in Guwahati on Saturday. Shah is expected to arrive at the venue by 1 PM.





Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah will lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Assam.



Date: 26 Dec 2020

Time: 1PM

Venue: Amingaon Parade Ground, Guwahati pic.twitter.com/5p20ChFKjL — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) December 25, 2020

Lay foundation stone for development of Batadrava Than. Rs 188 crore earmarked for the project. Than to be developed into a vibrant cultural and tourism destination on the lines of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.



Foundation to be laid for four-laning of the road connecting Nagaon with Batadrava. Rs 223 crore approved.

Foundation to be laid for a new medical college in Guwahati. Rs 860 crore sanctioned. This is said to be the biggest medical college and hospital of India.

Foundation to be laid for 10 law colleges. Rs 33 crore approved for the project.

Shah will distribute a financial grant of Rs 2.5 lakh to 8,000 naamghars in the State under the Assam Darshan programme.

On Sunday he will visit the Kamakhya temple before flying out to Imphal.

Amit Shah was given a grand welcome as thousands of people lined up the streets of Guwahati and over ten thousand diyas were lit to welcome the Central Minister. This is Shah's second visit to Assam this year. People braved the winter chill to receive Home Minister Shah who landed in Guwahati airport late last night. Shah thanked the people of Assam for the "warm welcome".





Reached Guwahati!



I wholeheartedly thank people of Assam for such warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/7E7oQMdE2k — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2020



