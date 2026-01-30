Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone for Second Assam Assembly Complex in Dibrugarh

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on a two-day visit to Assam, will lay the foundation stone for the state’s second Assembly complex in Dibrugarh.

The Rs 284-crore project will comprise a new Assembly building, an MLA hostel, an 800-seat auditorium and a 400-capacity barracks.

Shah arrived in Dibrugarh late on the night of January 29 and was received by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During his visit, the Home Minister will also inaugurate the first phase of a modern multi-disciplinary sports complex built at a cost of Rs 238 crore.

He will later lay the foundation stone for the project’s second phase, involving an additional investment of Rs 209 crore, which will add seating for 30,000 spectators along with a central playground, an athletic track and lifts.

Another key initiative to be launched is the Institute of Wildlife Health and Research at Dinjan, aimed at boosting wildlife research, disease diagnostics and policy support for conservation efforts in Assam.

This is Shah’s second visit to the state within a month. He had earlier visited Assam on December 29 last year, during which he launched several development projects.

The visit assumes political significance as it comes amid preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, with the ruling BJP seeking a third consecutive term in the state.

Shah is also scheduled to visit the party’s state headquarters later in the evening to meet senior BJP leaders.

Assam is expected to go to the polls in April to elect members to its 126-seat Assembly.

