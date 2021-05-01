Among 4 Northeastern States, Assam Reports Maximum Vaccine Wastage at 7.70%

GUWAHATI: Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of the Government of India to fight the COVID-19 pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat, and COVID Appropriate Behaviour).

With this, the Assam government as of April 30 has successfully vaccinated more than 24,66,321 people.

The total doses administered to date in Assam stands at 24,66,321 which includes 19,35,166- 1st dose and 5,31,155- 2nd dose and currently has a stock of 5,37,720 as of Apr 30, 2021, at 9:31 PM.



However, amid the continuous effort of the state government to vaccinate all the citizens of the states, according to the union health ministry data, Assam has wasted over 7.7 per cent of its vaccine doses. Read more



Meanwhile, Manipur reported with wastage of 7.44 per cent, Nagaland wasted its 4.1 per cent Covid-19 vaccine and lastly, Meghalaya wasted 4.01 per cent of vaccines.



It is to be mentioned here that, the government of India has so far provided nearly 16.37 crore vaccine doses (16,37,62,300) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is15,58,48,782doses (as per data available at 8 am today).



More than 79 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (79,13,518) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.



Furthermore, more than 17lakh (17,31,110) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.



Among the better performing states are Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Mizoram, and Goa with zero covid vaccine wastage.



While states like Lakshadweep stand on top of the list with 9.76 per cent of its vaccines wasted, leads the chart for union territories.



Followed by Tamil Nadu with a wastage of 8.8 per cent of its Covid vaccine doses, more than any other state in the country.











