DGP Assam Appeals Political Leaders to Follow ECI Guidelines Regarding Ban on Celebration & Victory March

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the Assam Assembly Election 2021 results, Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta held a meeting with all the SSPs and SDPOs to discuss arrangements for conducting a safe and peaceful counting in the backdrop of COVID-19 infection.

Further, the DGP has requested the political leaders and members to adhere to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) guidelines during and after counting votes for assembly elections on May 2.



"My appeal to the respected leaders & members of political parties to adhere to the guidelines by ECI regarding ban on the celebration, victory march, etc. on 2nd May. At this critical hour, saving the society & the people from this cruel surge of #Covid19 ought to be our top priority," the DGP stated in a tweet.



Meanwhile, a Covid compliant road map was also shared with all the District SSP during the Conference.







Discussed issues pertaining to enforcement of #CovidProtocols for public safety in the office of Police Commissioner, Guwahati. Aso reviewed the arrangements for Counting Day for the Assembly election, following all norms spelt out by the @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/yZPeAYikv3 — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) May 1, 2021

Earlier, keeping in view of the sudden surge in the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued more stringent provisions vide letter No. 464/INST/2021/EPS dated April 27 to be followed during the vote-counting process to be held on May 2. In this connection, the ECI had banned all victory processions on or after the result day on May 2. The ECE's decision has come amidst spiraling COVID-19 cases in the country.

Following the guidelines, issued by the ECI, in pursuance of the letter, Deputy Commissioner of Lakhimpur district, Khageswar Pegu, by issuing an order vide letter No. LMG.3/2019/90, has banned the victory procession by the political parties or winner candidates in the district on May 2 after the completion of the vote-counting process. The ban order was declared in the exercise of the power conferred upon the Deputy Commissioner under Section 144 CrPC.

