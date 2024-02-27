Amrit Bharat Station: PM Narendra Modi virtually lays foundation for Tangla, Udalguri and Mazbat railway stations

TANGLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally laid the foundation stone for 554 Amrit Bharat stations including Tangla, Udalguri and Mazbat railway stations in Udalguri district on Monday. The Amrit Bharat station is a flagship government initiative to revamp key railway stations across the country. In an event organized on Monday at Tangla railway station, BTC CEM Pramod Boro attended as chief guest on the occasion. He attended the programme along with Khalingduar MCLA-cum-Chairman of Tangla Municipal Board, Dilip Boro; Khoirabari MCLA,Bhaben Boro among others. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, BTC CEM Pramod Boro asserted that the last decade have witnessed rapid growth and development across the length and breadth of the state which have been possible for the unwavering support of the central government which have ushered various flagship schemes ranging from Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman and Atal Amrit to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He further stated that Tangla is one of the oldest township of Bodoland Territorial Region and reaffirmed his commitment to safeguard the interest of the people. He expressed his dedication and concern towards ensuring the holistic development of the region through a robust mechanism keeping in view the needs and aspirations of the local population.

Earlier, Khalingduar MCLA Dilip Boro asserted that the Tangla town will expand its tentacles from existing 4 wards to 13 wards and the road map for the same is under process. The event was also attended by Bhergaon SDPO, Durga Kingkar Sarma; NSD alumni and theatre artist, Pabitra Rabha , Sr. Divisional Personal Officer. NF Railway. Rangiya Division, Saranya V.T among others.

Pertinently, the Amrit Bharat Station scheme was launched for the redevelopment of stations on the railways’ network. It involves the preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations through an improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, elevators and escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free WiFi, kiosks for local products through schemes such as “One Station, One Product” and better passenger information systems.

