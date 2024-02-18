Assam: 24th Bn SSB Rangiya seized elephant ivory and pickup van loaded with wooden logs

Rangia: Under the leadership of SI (GD) Ajay Basumatari, BOP Guabari, 24th Bn SSB Rangiya, on Friday conducted a joint raid operation with Forest Department, Tamulpur and Wild Life Crime Branch. During this joint operation, the team succeeded to apprehend a person namely Rinku Kakoti with elephant ivory weighing 3.731 kgs near Pubkachukat village. The seized elephant ivory along with the apprehended person has been handed over to forest office, Tamulpur. A pickup Van was also seized which was loaded with wooden logs near Borangajuli Khuti village. The seized items along with the apprehended person has been handed over to the forest office of Tamulpur. 24th Bn SSB Rangiya in its AoR is keeping the border area safe while fulfilling its duties with firm dedication and devotion and maintaining a sense of security among the hearts of the villagers of the border area. 24th Bn is always working hard to stop any kind of illegal activity on the border and is keeping a close eye on all kinds of activities on the border so that the borders and citizens of our country are safe, stated a press release.

