Amrit Sarovar Project in Sribhumi Turns into Swamp; Villagers Allege ₹17 Lakh Misuse

Karimganj: The much-hyped Amrit Sarovar project in Sribhumi’s Jalalnagar Tea Estate area has turned into a swamp, with villagers alleging massive irregularities and misuse of nearly ₹17 lakh sanctioned for its construction and plantation.

Launched in 2023 under the South Karimganj constituency, the project was envisioned as a sustainable water conservation model and a source of safe drinking water for thousands of residents. However, instead of becoming a lifeline, it now lies choked with wild vegetation and mud, unfit for human use.

Residents say the Sarovar has never provided potable water since its inauguration. “The water is so contaminated that even cattle refuse to drink it,” a villager said. Locals also complained that the surrounding area has been poorly maintained, making the project nothing more than a swamp.

The project had an initial sanction of ₹10 lakh for construction and ₹7 lakh for plantation, but villagers allege the funds were siphoned off by contractors and officials. “This was never meant for public welfare it exists only on paper,” locals alleged, demanding an inquiry into the misuse of public money.

The Amrit Sarovar scheme, envisioned by the central government, aims to promote water conservation, restore natural water bodies, and ensure community benefit. In Sribhumi, however, the scheme has become a symbol of neglect, deepening public distrust in developmental promises.