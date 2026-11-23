A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was brought back to Dibrugarh Central Jail on Sunday morning under heavy security after attending his grandmother's cremation in Punjab on Saturday.

Singh was escorted from Dibrugarh Airport to the high-security prison in a six-vehicle police convoy accompanied by a Punjab Police team and Assam Police personnel. Singh was flown in by an Indigo flight that reached Dibrugarh Airport at 9 am. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place during the transportation, with armed police personnel accompanying the convoy.

Singh had travelled to Punjab on Friday after being flown from Dibrugarh to New Delhi under tight security. He was subsequently flown to Amritsar on Saturday morning to attend the cremation of his grandmother, Charan Kaur, in his native village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district.

The 84-year-old Charan Kaur passed away on November 8. Her cremation had been postponed to enable Singh, who has been lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 23, 2023, to participate in the final rites.