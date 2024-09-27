Punjab Advocate Mandeep Sidhu meets ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh in Dibrugarh Central Jail

DIBRUGARH: Advocate Mandeep Sidhu on Thursday met with ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh at Dibrugarh Central Jail. Sidhu arrived in Dibrugarh on Thursday morning and after landing at Dibrugarh Airport, he went to central jail to meet Amritpal Singh.

Mandeep Singh Sidhu, is the brother of Waris Punjab De (WPD) founder Deep Singh Sidhu. Sidhu also met with several other associates who are currently imprisoned at the same facility.

Speaking to the media persons after meeting the jailed pro-Khalistani activists, Sidhu revealed that some of them are planning to contest the upcoming by-elections for four parliamentary constituencies in Punjab. However, their immediate priority is to secure parole for MP Amrit Pal Singh.

In addition to the elections, Sidhu discussed various other matters with the detainees under the National Security Act (NSA), including their strategy for the Lok Sabha by-elections in Dera Baba Nanak, Barnala, Chabbewal, and Gidderbaha constituencies.

Amritpal Singh has been imprisoned at Dibrugarh Central jail since April 23, 2023, following his arrest in Punjab. Along with him are his nine top aides including Papalpreet Singh, Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bhukhanwala, Harjit Singh, Basant Singh, Gurinder Singh Aujla and Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke. All of them are facing charges under the NSA and other criminal offences.

