Tezpur: Undertrial prisoner Azaharul Islam died on Thursday night, November 19, 2026, while being transported from Tezpur Central Jail to Kanaklata Civil Hospital after falling ill. The deceased, a resident of Sungabudhi village in Orang, Udalguri district, was taken to the hospital, where his body was shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Azaharul Islam, an undertrial prisoner lodged at Tezpur Central Jail, died on Thursday night while being taken to Kanaklata Civil Hospital in Tezpur, Sonitpur district.

According to the information provided about the incident, Islam had fallen ill while in custody and was being transported to the hospital for medical attention when he died.

Following his death, his body was shifted to the hospital mortuary. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The circumstances surrounding his illness and death have not been established in the available information.

Azaharul Islam was a resident of Sungabudhi village under Orang in Udalguri district, Assam.

He had been remanded to judicial custody by a court in connection with a criminal case registered at Dhekiajuli Police Station.

The case is identified as Dhekiajuli Police Station Case No. 293/36. The provisions mentioned in connection with the case are Sections 61(2), 317(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

After Azaharul Islam died during transportation from Tezpur Central Jail, his body was taken to Kanaklata Civil Hospital in Tezpur.

Hospital officials shifted the body to the mortuary for the post-mortem examination.

The medical examination is expected to establish the precise cause of death. No post-mortem findings have been provided in the available information.

The examination will therefore be important in determining the medical circumstances surrounding the undertrial prisoner's death.

No official statement from Tezpur Central Jail authorities or the local district administration was available at the time of preparing this report.

There were also no verbatim comments from officials concerning the circumstances of Islam's death.

Dhekiajuli Police Station is identified as the police station associated with the criminal case against Islam. However, the available information does not specify further details about the investigation into his death.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending the post-mortem examination at Kanaklata Civil Hospital.