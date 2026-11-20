Guwahati: Assamese playback and folk singer Kalpana Patowary will perform at the closing ceremony of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations in New Delhi on Sunday, November 29, 2026. Organized by the Government of Assam, the two-hour programme at Bharat Mandapam will conclude a year-long tribute to the Bharat Ratna awardee.

The Government of Assam will host the closing ceremony at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on November 29, 2026. The programme is scheduled to run from 6 PM to 8 PM, marking the conclusion of the year-long celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend as the Chief Guest, while Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, chairman of the Birth Centenary Celebration Committee, is associated with the event's organization.

The celebrations began on September 8, 2025, across Assam and New Delhi to commemorate the birth centenary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Kalpana Patowary is among the performers announced for the closing ceremony. The Assamese playback and folk singer shared her gratitude to the Assam Chief Minister for the opportunity to pay tribute to her musical idol.

In her official social media announcement, Patowary said,"Grateful to Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for giving me an opportunity to pay my respectful tribute to my idol, the legendary Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika."

Other performers include veteran singers Usha Mangeshkar and Kavita Krishnamurti, along with Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan and Angarag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon.

The programme will feature a 90-minute musical tribute celebrating Hazarika's artistic and cultural contributions.

According to the event details, the two-hour ceremony will include a 30-minute formal award session followed by 90 minutes of musical performances.

A major highlight will be the presentation of the inaugural Dr. Bhupen Hazarika National Award to veteran singer Usha Mangeshkar.

The ceremony will also include an exhibition showcasing Dr. Hazarika's life and legacy at Bharat Mandapam.

Assam BJP spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi described the government's objective behind the concluding event, saying:

"As Assam prepares to conclude an entire year dedicated to commemorating the birth centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the government's foremost objective is to offer a befitting homage to his timeless artistic, intellectual and cultural contributions."

Members of the public can attend the closing ceremony through free e-pass registration at the official portal: sudhakantha.assam.statedatacenter.in

The registration deadline is Friday, November 20, 2026. Authorities will complete security verification after registration and issue digital passes ahead of the event.

Entry will remain subject to security clearance and verification.

Approximately 1,000 artistes and 1,000 students from music and culture colleges in Assam are expected to travel to New Delhi for the celebrations.

According to the supplied event preparations information, the participants will travel from Assam by special train.

Their participation will form part of the concluding tribute, bringing together performers and students to mark the centenary of one of Assam's most celebrated cultural figures.