Ancient Somnath Jyotirlinga relics displayed for public darshan in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Devotees in Dibrugarh witnessed a rare and profoundly spiritual moment as sacred relics associated with the Somnath Jyotirlinga, believed to be nearly a thousand years old, were displayed for public darshan in the city. The event offered an extraordinary blend of history, faith, and devotion, drawing large crowds of worshippers.

Brought to Dibrugarh with the special blessings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of The Art of Living, the holy relics were placed for public viewing at the Anandalaya complex on Mahalaya Road. From early hours, devotees thronged the venue to seek blessings and participate in the sacred proceedings.

Addressing the gathering, Swami Swaprakash elaborated on the historical, religious, and spiritual significance of the Somnath Jyotirlinga, regarded as the first and one of the most revered among the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. His discourse highlighted the enduring legacy of Somnath as a symbol of resilience, faith, and spiritual awakening. The programme also featured a solemn Rudra Puja of the Somnath Jyotirlinga, performed in accordance with Vedic rituals under the guidance of priests Ashutosh Mahapatra and Sridhar Kumar Rath from Odisha. The sacred ceremony was attended by hundreds of devotees, including local MLA Prasanta Phukan and Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Saikat Patra, who joined the congregation in offering prayers.

The event formed part of the larger ‘Bharat Bhraman Sankalp’ initiative. Organizers noted that the programme was envisioned not merely as a darshan, but as a spiritual experience aimed at instilling inner peace, heightened awareness, and collective well-being.

Also Read: 14th Dibrugarh Book Fair begins with literary and Cultural extravaganza