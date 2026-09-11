Angry Congress Workers Ransack Cachar District Office Over Silchar Poll Tickets

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Cachar District Congress Committee office, Indira Bhawan, was vandalised on Thursday after angry party workers staged a protest against the selection of candidates for the upcoming Silchar Municipal Corporation election.

Hours after the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee announced the names of 39 candidates for the 42 municipal wards, a group of agitated workers stormed the district party office and ransacked sev-eral rooms. The protesters alleged that deserving aspirants had been denied tickets and accused dis-trict leaders of selling party nominations in exchange for money.

Two days earlier, Congress MLA Aminul Haque Laskar had walked out of a party meeting, openly criticising the district leadership. He alleged that lo-cal leaders believed the Congress could rely solely on minority votes and had therefore focused primarily on minority-dominated suburban areas while neglecting the party's prospects in Silchar town.

However, former Minister Misbahul Islam Laskar, senior leader Ajit Singh, and Cachar District Congress Committee President Sajal Acharjee rejected Aminul Haque Laskar's allegations. They maintained that a responsible party leader should refrain from making such remarks publicly before the media.

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