Major Blow to Congress Ahead of Nagaon By-Election

Guwahati: The Congress party has suffered a significant setback ahead of the upcoming Nagaon Assembly by-election, with internal differences and the resignation of several prominent party functionaries disrupting its campaign.

Several key office-bearers and local leaders have tendered their resignations, citing growing dissatisfaction with the leadership’s decision-making and candidate selection process. The sudden exit have left the opposition party scrambling to re-organise its ground strategy in a constituency where it previously anticipated a strong performance.

Political analysts observe that these exits could fragment the Congress voter base, giving a crucial advantage to ruling coalition candidates. The timing of resignation is particularly damaging, as campaign activities reach their peak with only days remaining before voters head to the polls. Party leaders have attempted to downplay the crisis, claiming that individual departures will not derail their overall campaign strategy. While Congress leaders have attempted to play down the impact of the resignations, maintaining that the departures will not affect its overall campaign, concerns reportedly persist among party workers.

With limited time remaining before polling, rebuilding organisational unity and boosting the morale of workers could prove challenging for the Congress leadership.