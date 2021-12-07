Animesh Bhuyan Murder Case: Sushanta Sarma Arrested in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: On Tuesday 7 December, Assam police apprehended one more accused involved in the mob lynching incident of Assam's Jorhat district which led to the death of AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan.

The arrested person has been identified as Sushanta Sarma living in Baligaon of Jorhat. He was trying to hide after the incident occurred and after the arrest of the other accused.



The accused person was taken by the police officials from the Paltanbazar area of Guwahati and handed over later to the Jorhat police for further interrogation and detailed investigation on the murder case of Animesh Bhuyan.

Earlier police arrested a total of 14 persons involved in the mob lynching case of Jorhat and adding with this new arrest of Sushanta Sarma from Guwahati the number of arrested people reached 15.

On 29 November one of the leaders of the All Assam Student Union, Animesh Bhuyan was brutally killed in a mob attack during the day hours in Jorhat town of Assam. This serious accident took place when Animesh and two friends were misunderstood to have hit an elderly person with their vehicle.

The situation turned violent after heated arguments as it was alleged that Animesh and his friends intentionally harmed the elderly man who was injured. Animesh was then beaten to death by the attackers and his two companions got severely injured who are admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and still undergoing treatment.

Priyangshu Das, the accused who was on run was also arrested by the Jorhat police on December 4.

13 attackers were already arrested by Jorhat police on 30 November including the prime accused named Neeraj Das aka Kola Lora. But after a day of their arrest, the police informed about the death of Neeraj Das following an accident while trying to flee away from the police custody.

Police officials informed that Neeraj Das has revealed about illegal drugs business and police were about to seize them but meantime he jumped from the vehicle of police in order to escape from their custody and he was hit by the police vehicle which led to his death.

