Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Tie the Knot in Greece; Rajinikanth, M.K. Stalin Bless Newlyweds

Chennai/Athens: Acclaimed music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran officially tied the knot in a private destination wedding in Greece on November 11, 2026. Following two days of traditional festivities that began with a Tamil nichiathartham (engagement) ceremony on November 10, Anirudh shared the first official glimpses from their wedding on Instagram.

Posting a series of serene photographs showing the couple walking hand-in-hand under a shower of flower petals, the composer wrote, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime,11.11."

For the ceremony, set against an elaborate white-and-yellow floral backdrop, Anirudh wore a classic ivory embroidered traditional ensemble, while Kavya dazzled in a blush-pink embellished lehenga paired with heritage diamond and emerald jewellery.

According to sources close to the families, the authentic South Indian wedding feast in Greece was curated by renowned celebrity caterer Arasuvai Natarajan.

Newly surfaced inside photographs show the high-profile guest list that flew to Greece to celebrate the union of two of South India's most prominent families. Superstar Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh’s uncle, and his wife Latha Rajinikanth were seen sharing the front-row spotlight alongside DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Both Rajinikanth and M.K. Stalin joined the bride’s parents, Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, and the groom’s parents, Ravi and Lakshmi Ravichander, on stage to bless the newlyweds. Sun Pictures also extended warm congratulations on social media, while candid videos of Rajinikanth dancing during the celebrations quickly went viral online.

The wedding marks a joyful milestone for the couple, who kept their relationship strictly private for years, with Anirudh having even brushed aside marriage speculation on social media back in 2025.

Following their overseas celebrations, the newlyweds will host a grand reception in Chennai on November 21.

As confirmed earlier by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office after Kalanithi and Kavery Maran personally extended an invitation to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the event is expected to draw top national political leaders, industrialists, cricketers, and cinema icons.

Designer Ranjini Iyengar, who crafted the couple's ivory and powder-blue invitation boxes, noted that both Anirudh and Kavya were personally involved in designing the bespoke invites for their Chennai celebration.