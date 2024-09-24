Ankur Bharali Takes Charge as New District Commissioner of Tezpur, Honors Region’s Cultural Legacy

Tezpur: Tezpur, renowned for its rich cultural and historical legacy, welcomed its newly appointed District Commissioner Ankur Bharali. Speaking at the conference hall of the Commissioner’s Office, Bharali expressed his gratitude for being entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing a district steeped in history, noting that Tezpur is the birthplace of icons like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rava, Natasurya Phani Sharma, and Sudhakanta Bhupen Hazarika.

“I feel fortunate to take over as the Commissioner of such a district,” Bharali stated, acknowledging the deep cultural significance of the area. Outlining his priorities, Bharali emphasized his commitment to justice and development. “My main responsibility as District Commissioner will be to solve the problems of the people and ensure they receive justice. I will also focus on achieving comprehensive development by properly implementing government schemes,” he said.

During the press meet, the District Commissioner was felicitated by local journalists, who expressed hope that his tenure would bring enhanced services and justice to the people of Sonitpur.

Bharali also discussed concerns raised by journalists regarding the deterioration of archaeological sites due to inadequate conservation efforts by the Central Archaeological and Survey Department, and highlighted issues of corruption and disorder within the Sonitpur Revenue Department.

