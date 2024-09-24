Assam: New Golaghat DC Pulak Mahanta Holds First Meeting with District Departments

Golaghat: Pulak Mahanta, the new district commissioner for Golaghat, recently convened his first meeting with all Golaghat departments in the conference room of the DC office in Golaghat, following his appointment. During the meeting, the district commissioner reflected on the district's significance, stating that it is among the top districts in Assam. After a chaotic conversation with every department, he said that they must all function as a team as administrators. He advised all officials to work diligently, abstain from corruption, and set high standards for themselves so they can perform to the best of their abilities for the district's overall development.

Also Read: BTC EM Dr. Nilut Swargiary Inaugurates New water supply schemes under JJM in Tangla, Udalguri

Also Watch: