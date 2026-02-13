Ankur Jyoti Bora launches first poetry anthology Adholi Xapon in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Emerging poet Ankur Jyoti Bora launched his first anthology, Adholi Xapon, at Orza Echo Farm in Gauranagar, Hojai, on Tuesday. The event began with a heartfelt tribute to the late artist Jubeen Garg, as renowned reciter and teacher Achyut Thakuria lit a lamp before his portrait.

The book launch ceremony was presided over by Dr. Hashinur Sultan, Associate Professor and Head of the English Department at Haji Anfar Ali College, Daboka. The anthology was formally released by Dr. Kamal Kumar Tanti, Head of the Physics Department at Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardev University and recipient of the 2012 Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar.

Dignitaries present included novelist Sarmistha Pritom, Dr. Ghonakanta Saikia, retired assistant professor of Hojai Girls’ College, Achyut Thakuria, General Secretary of Hojai District Sahitya Sabha, and Devoraj Mili, Assistant Professor in the Department of Assamese at Rabindranath Tagore University. All the guests lauded Bora’s lucid language, precise diction, humanism, and hopeful themes.

Bora dedicated the anthology, composed in memory of his late parents, to his mentor Devoraj Mili, acknowledging the teacher’s influence through poems such as Navakanta Barua’s Pola and Nilmani Phookan’s Brahmaputrar Surjasta. Highlights of the programme included Achyut Thakuria’s recitation of Bora’s Maram Nanga Chahiya Kharola, Prayna Talukdar’s dance performance, and Sanjita Devi’s rendition of a Borgeet. Poet-dramatist Rafikul Hussain concluded the event with Rati’r Boragi. Bora and event organizer Yadumani Gogoi extended their thanks, while Devoraj Mili, Bora’s mentor and faculty at Rabindranath Tagore University, anchored the programme.

Notably, Ankur Jyoti Bora, who is specially-abled, has emerged as an inspiration to the younger generation. Despite facing significant hardships since childhood, including the loss of both parents and financial constraints, he has persevered and continued to work towards realizing his dreams.

