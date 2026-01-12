Poetry anthology paying tribute to Zubeen Garg released in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A poetry anthology paying tribute to celebrated artiste Zubeen Garg was released at a programme held at Niramay Bhawan in Chandmari, Guwahati. The 352-page volume, titled “Kanthasurya” and published by Paragjyoti Prakashan, brought together poems by contributors from across Assam and other parts of the region. Edited by poet, critic and journalist Deepak Sharma, the anthology was formally unveiled by noted writer Dr Asomi Gogoi in the presence of poets, artistes and other literary figures.

